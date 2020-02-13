Vica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Vica measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet.

Vica has a composite hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Vica has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Vica has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Vica has a hull NB of FB 801.