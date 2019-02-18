Vicky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Vicky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Vicky measures 59.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 10.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 880 tonnes.

Vicky has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Her interior design is by Savaya .

Vicky also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Vicky has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vicky has a fuel capacity of 98,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

Accommodation

Vicky accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vicky has a hull NB of 10201.