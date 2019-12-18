Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1993.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Victoria measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Victoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Victoria also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Victoria has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Victoria accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victoria has a hull NB of 716.