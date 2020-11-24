Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Inace Yachts.

Victoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Victoria measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.34 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres.

Victoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Victoria has a fuel capacity of 64,840 litres, and a water capacity of 9,800 litres.

Accommodation

Victoria accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victoria has a hull NB of 562.