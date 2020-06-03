Victoria 5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Victoria 5 measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.67 metres and a beam of 6.78 metres.

Victoria 5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Victoria 5 also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria 5 has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Victoria 5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Victoria 5 measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.67 metres and a beam of 6.78 metres.

Victoria 5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Victoria 5 also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria 5 has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Victoria 5 has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

Accommodation

Victoria 5 accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victoria 5 has a hull NB of 100-115.