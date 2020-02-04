Victoria A

Luxury sail yacht Ohana was built in 2004 by Italian shipyard Perini Navi and features carbon fibre in-boom furling. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland, and interior and exterior design by Perini Navi. This twin screw superyacht measures 43.45 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Sail yacht Ohana is the first of the all-aluminium, high performance 43 metre series by the Italian shipbuilder. Her enormous sail area and efficient weight saving build process ensures she produces excellent sailing performance.

Ohana means "happy family" in Hawaiian and she was designed especially for use by the owner's family. Even the handwritten style of her name on the transom was from the penmanship of the owner's daughter.

The luxury yacht sports a dark-coloured hull and characterizing low-profile with an interior that is anything but traditional. Her striking interior styling with clean lines, contrasting wood finishes and bold colour makes a strong design statement.

The super yacht displays large living spaces, superb joinery, state-of-the-art electronic and mechanical systems and opulent accommodations. She boasts a generous fly bridge with sun pads and a variety of dining and lounging areas in a sunken cockpit area aft.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent Master suite forward with full bath; two Queen suites with showers; and two Twin cabins with showers.

The spacious and comfortable main salon features a stylish and contemporary décor with large double glass doors that open to the aft cockpit area for extra lounging space.

Luxury yacht Ohana is powered by two Deutz BF8M 1015MC engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 13.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 10 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Ohana is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of seven ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury sail yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, windsurfers, waterskis, and a range of snorkelling and diving equipment.

Ohana cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season.