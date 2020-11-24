Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.32m
Year 1994

Victoria D

1994

|

Sail Yacht

Victoria D is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Victoria D measures 32.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Victoria D has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Olivier Lafourcade.

Victoria D also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria D has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Victoria D is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Victoria D measures 32.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Victoria D has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Olivier Lafourcade.

Victoria D also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria D has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Victoria D has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Victoria D accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.8m

crew:

4

draft:

3.9m
Other CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux yachts
Related News