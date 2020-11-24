We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Victoria D
1994|
Sail Yacht
Victoria D is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.
Design
Victoria D measures 32.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.
Victoria D has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Olivier Lafourcade.
Victoria D also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Victoria D has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Victoria D has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Victoria D accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.