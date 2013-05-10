Victoria Del Mar

Luxury motor yacht Happy Days was built in 2006 by American shipyard Delta Marine and is the largest composite yacht ever built in the Americas. With a composite hull and superstructure she features design by Delta Design Group and Walter Nelson. This twin screw superyacht measures 50 metres and can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Motor yacht Happy Days is a full-displacement motor yacht and the fourth project built in this series. In order to satisfy the owner's request for more interior volume, Delta Marine modified the hull tooling to both extend the length and widen the beam.

She now has an extreme beam 10.10 metres and a total of 2,286 square metres of living space. The Delta Design Group is responsible for the entire engineering package including naval architecture and exterior styling. Delta Marine worked in collaboration with the owner's interior designer, Walter Nelson, who has worked with him on other projects and brings expertise in contemporary design.

The decor is a mixture of light woods and cool colour tones reminiscent of the Caribbean. Instead of stonework, the owner has chosen to use the light airiness of glass to bring the look of the ocean inside.

Featured in the guest heads are beautiful custom slump glass countertops that integrate the sinks with dramatic shapes and forms. The dining table is accentuated by a blown glass chandelier that measures more than 8-feet in length. Even the galley sports a custom slab made of glass, concrete and epoxy to increase strength and durability.

The general arrangement features a private master suite on the upper deck with its own lounge forward and an intimate dining area aft. The dining area has bamboo flooring and electro-hydraulic windows that lower to let the fresh air in or to keep the area cool in hotter climates. There is a pair of large VIP cabins on the main deck and four equal sized guest cabins below for a total of seven staterooms.

The sun deck is designed for entertaining, complete with day head, Jacuzzi tub, sunning chairs, bar and outdoor galley. This deck offers guests shade under a lightweight, contemporary bimini that supports the mast, radar and communication systems.

Mechanically the yacht is equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512 engines that give her a cruising speed of 14 knots and a maximum speed of almost 17 knots. She carries 19,500 US gallons of fuel and has a range of over 5,000 nautical miles.

Her main tender is stowed in a float-in garage with a smaller tender stowed on the sun deck. The yacht features an elevator that travels through all four decks.