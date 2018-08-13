Victoria Del Mar
Motor Yacht
Victoria Del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.
Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.
Design
Victoria Del Mar measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 341 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Victoria Del Mar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Art Line.
Victoria Del Mar also features naval architecture by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.
Performance and Capabilities
Victoria Del Mar has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Victoria Del Mar has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Victoria Del Mar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Victoria Del Mar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 171.
Victoria Del Mar is a Germanischer Lloyd class yacht. She flies the flag of Cayman Islands.