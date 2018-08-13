Victoria Del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Victoria Del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Victoria Del Mar measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 341 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Victoria Del Mar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Victoria Del Mar also features naval architecture by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria Del Mar has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Victoria Del Mar has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Victoria Del Mar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victoria Del Mar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 171.

Victoria Del Mar is a Germanischer Lloyd class yacht. She flies the flag of Cayman Islands.