Victoria M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Victoria M measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.

Victoria M has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Victoria M also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Victoria M has a top speed of 11.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Victoria M accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victoria M has a hull NB of 33-1.