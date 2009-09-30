Victory is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Victory is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Victory measures 30.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 5.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes.

Victory has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Victory also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Victory has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Victory has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Victory accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.