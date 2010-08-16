Victory is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Victory measures 27.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Victory has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Victory has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Victory has a fuel capacity of 28,388 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Victory accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victory flies the flag of the USA.