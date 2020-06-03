Victory Chimes is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1900 by George K. Phillips Co..

Design

Victory Chimes measures 52.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Victory Chimes has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Victory Chimes has a top speed of 7.00 knots and a cruising speed of 5.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Victory Chimes accommodates up to 43 guests in 21 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Victory Chimes has a Hunter Green hull.

Victory Chimes flies the flag of the USA.