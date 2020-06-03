We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 37.8m
Year 1988
Victory Lane
1988|
Motor Yacht
Victory Lane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Victory Lane measures 37.80 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Victory Lane has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Victory Lane accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Victory Lane flies the flag of the USA.