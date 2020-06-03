Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 51.89m
Year 2007

Victory V

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Victory V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Golden Yachts .

Design

Victory V measures 51.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 8.97 metres.

Victory V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Victory V also features naval architecture by Lamda Nafs Shipyards .

Performance and Capabilities

Victory V has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Victory V accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.97m

crew:

11

draft:

2.59m
Other Golden yachts
Related News