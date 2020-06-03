Victory V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Golden Yachts .

Design

Victory V measures 51.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 8.97 metres.

Victory V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Victory V also features naval architecture by Lamda Nafs Shipyards .

Performance and Capabilities

Victory V has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Victory V accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.