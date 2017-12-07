Length 42.25m
Year 2018
Vijonara
2018|
Sail Yacht
Vijonara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Vijonara measures 42.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 7.75 feet.Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Ruiter Quality Interiors.
Vijonara also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .
Accommodation
Vijonara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.