Vijonara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Vijonara measures 42.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 7.75 feet.

Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Ruiter Quality Interiors.

Vijonara also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Accommodation

Vijonara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.