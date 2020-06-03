Viking Legacy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Farocean Marine.

Design

Viking Legacy measures 29 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Viking Legacy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Viking Legacy has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots.

Viking Legacy has a fuel capacity of 25,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,430 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Viking Legacy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Viking Legacy is a Lloyds 100AI + LMC class yacht.