We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.6m
Year 1991
Villa Bella III
1991|
Motor Yacht
Villa Bella III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison in the USA, United States.
Design
Villa Bella III measures 32.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes.
Villa Bella III has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Villa Bella III has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.
Villa Bella III has a fuel capacity of 30,468 litres, and a water capacity of 6,819 litres.
Accommodation
Villa Bella III accommodates up to 1 guests .