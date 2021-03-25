Villa Bella III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Denison in the USA, United States.

Design

Villa Bella III measures 32.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes.

Villa Bella III has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Villa Bella III has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Villa Bella III has a fuel capacity of 30,468 litres, and a water capacity of 6,819 litres.

Accommodation

Villa Bella III accommodates up to 1 guests .