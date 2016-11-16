Villa sul Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tecnomar in Viareggio, Italy.

Villa sul Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tecnomar in Viareggio, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Villa sul Mare measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Villa sul Mare has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Villa sul Mare also features naval architecture by Roberto Zappelli and Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Villa sul Mare has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Villa sul Mare has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Villa sul Mare accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Villa sul Mare has a hull NB of 43/01.

Villa sul Mare is a RINA class yacht.