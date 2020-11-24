Vintage is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nereide Lowyck.

Vintage is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nereide Lowyck.

Design

Vintage measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Vintage has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Patrick Raemdonck.

Vintage also features naval architecture by Julius Strawinsky and Patrick Raemdonck.

Performance and Capabilities

Vintage has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Vintage has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vintage accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins.