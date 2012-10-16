Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.21m
Year 2006

Virago

2006

|

Sail Yacht

Virago is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Virago measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Virago has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Virago also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Virago is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Virago measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Virago has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Virago also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Virago has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Virago has a hull NB of 100-202.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.06m

crew:

-

draft:

4.12m
Other Nautor's Swan yachts
Related News