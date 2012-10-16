Virago is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Virago measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Virago has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Virago also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Virago has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Virago has a hull NB of 100-202.