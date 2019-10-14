Virgen Del Mar VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Alia Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Design

Virgen Del Mar VI measures 30.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Virgen Del Mar VI also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Virgen Del Mar VI has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Virgen Del Mar VI accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.