Length 28.96m
Year 2013
Virgin
2013|
Motor Yacht
Virgin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Virgin measures 28.96 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Virgin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Virgin has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Virgin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Virgin has a hull NB of LSX95/1.