Virgin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Virgin measures 28.96 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Virgin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Virgin has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Virgin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Virgin has a hull NB of LSX95/1.