Virginia Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Astondoa and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Virginia Mia measures 28.96 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Virginia Mia has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Performance and Capabilities

Virginia Mia has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Virginia Mia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Virginia Mia is a Commercial, ABS, MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent.