Described as a beautifully archetypal classic yacht by her builders at Feadship, this 62.23 metre (204’2”) superyacht is a vessel of true sophistication with an interior which resembles the great ships of the early 1900s. Virginian, a name befitting of the elegance behind the vessel, includes a library and an open fireplace.

This yacht may represent the finer lifestyle elements of the old world, but her construction in 1990 was ground-breaking in itself as Virginian is the first yacht to have four full decks. With a beam of 10.20 and draught of 3.30 metres, Virginian can accommodate 12 guests in 6 staterooms, featuring a David Easton interior design throughout.

Her modern facilities were cutting-edge at the time of her launch, as Virginian is also the first yacht to be equipped with hydraulic transom hatch and tenders concealed on the aft deck. She also offers a gymnasium, Jacuzzi, al fresco dining on the exterior deck and space for a crew of 18.