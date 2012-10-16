Viriella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Maxi Dolphin .

Design

Viriella measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes.

Viriella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Maxi Dolphin .

Viriella also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Viriella has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Viriella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Maxi Dolphin .

Design

Viriella measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes.

Viriella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Maxi Dolphin .

Viriella also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Viriella has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Viriella has a fuel capacity of 9,400 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,484 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Viriella accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.