Virtuelle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Tencara.

Design

Virtuelle measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.8 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Virtuelle has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Philippe Starck.

Philippe Starck is an innovative and imaginative designer, creator and architect renowned in the superyacht world for his ingenious interior and exterior design style that makes radical departures from the usual.

Virtuelle also features naval architecture by Vallicelli Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Virtuelle has a fuel capacity of 1,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Virtuelle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Virtuelle is MCA compliant

Virtuelle is a R.I.Na. 100-A-1-1 “Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of France.