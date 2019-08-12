We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Visa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Visa measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Visa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Visa also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Visa has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Visa has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Accommodation
Visa accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Visa has a hull NB of 105/25.