Length 31.4m
Year 2006

Visa

2006

Motor Yacht

Visa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Visa measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Visa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Visa also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Visa has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Visa has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Visa accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Visa has a hull NB of 105/25.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

35Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.93m

crew:

4

draft:

1.2m
