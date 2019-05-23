Visione is a 44.84m sailing yacht built by Baltic Yachts in 2002. This yacht’s exterior design and engineering are the work of Reichel Pugh Yacht Design, whilst her interior was designed by R & J Design.

Visione emerged from a major refit at Italian shipyard Amico & Co in 2007. The sailing yacht has a GRP and wood hull with a beam of 8.28m and a 6.80m draft. She can accommodate up to 10 guests and five crew members.

Sailing yacht Visione can cruise at a maximum speed of 15 knots and has a range of 1,300 nautical miles at 12 knots. She features bow and stern Max Power bow thrusters to help manoeuvrability in all conditions.

