Vista Blue is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Design

Vista Blue measures 38.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.61 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes.

Vista Blue has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Vista Blue also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Vista Blue is a semi-custom Custom Line 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 120 semi-custom model include: Manhattan Express III.

Performance and Capabilities

Vista Blue has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vista Blue accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.