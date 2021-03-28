Read online now
Length 32m
Year 2002

Vistamare III

2002

Sail Yacht

Vistamare III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Bod-Yat .

Design

Vistamare III measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Vistamare III has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.8m

crew:

4

draft:

3.8m
