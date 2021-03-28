We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Vistamare III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Bod-Yat .
Design
Vistamare III measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.
Vistamare III has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Vistamare III has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Vistamare III accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.