Vita Dolce is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Custom, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Vita Dolce measures 26.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 7.38 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Vita Dolce has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Vita Dolce has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Vita Dolce accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Vita Dolce is MCA compliant. She has a Black hull.

Vita Dolce flies the flag of Malta.