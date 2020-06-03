Length 26.8m
Year 1997
Vita Dolce
1997|
Sail Yacht
Vita Dolce is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Custom, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Vita Dolce measures 26.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 feet and a beam of 7.38 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Vita Dolce has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Vita Dolce has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Vita Dolce accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Vita Dolce is MCA compliant. She has a Black hull.
Vita Dolce flies the flag of Malta.