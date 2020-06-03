Vita Dolce is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Vita Dolce measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.38 feet.

Vita Dolce has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Vita Dolce also features naval architecture by Caique.

Performance and Capabilities

Vita Dolce has a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

Vita Dolce has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vita Dolce accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vita Dolce is MCA compliant