Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 1997

Vita Dolce

1997

|

Sail Yacht

Vita Dolce is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Vita Dolce measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.38 feet.

Vita Dolce has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Vita Dolce also features naval architecture by Caique.

Performance and Capabilities

Vita Dolce has a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

Vita Dolce has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vita Dolce accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vita Dolce is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.38m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Custom yachts
Featured Events