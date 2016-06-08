Read online now
Vita XL is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Vita XL measures 29.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Vita XL has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Vita XL has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vita XL accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vita XL flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

