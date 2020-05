Vitamin is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Vitamin measures 37.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes.

Vitamin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Vitamin also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Vitamin is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Anna J, Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Birgitta, Hush, Natalia, BW.

Performance and Capabilities

Vitamin has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Vitamin has a fuel capacity of 26,029 litres, and a water capacity of 3,032 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Vitamin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Vitamin is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 254.

Vitamin is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.