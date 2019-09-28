Vitamin Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Vitamin Sea measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Vitamin Sea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Vitamin Sea has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Vitamin Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.