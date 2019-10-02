We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Vivace
2017|
Motor Yacht
Vivace is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Monte Carlo Yachts in Monfalcone, Italy.
Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.
Design
Vivace measures 26.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.
It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.
Vivace also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.
Model
Vivace is a semi-custom MCY 86 model.
Other yachts based on this MCY 86 semi-custom model include: Never Say Never, St. Giorgio.
Performance and Capabilities
Vivace has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2000 m91 12v diesel engines .
Accommodation
Vivace accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.