Vivace is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Monte Carlo Yachts in Monfalcone, Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

Vivace measures 26.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Vivace also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

Vivace is a semi-custom MCY 86 model.

Other yachts based on this MCY 86 semi-custom model include: Never Say Never, St. Giorgio.

Performance and Capabilities

Vivace has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2000 m91 12v diesel engines .

Accommodation

Vivace accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.