Vive La Vie is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Vive La Vie measures 25.91 metres in length.

Vive La Vie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Vive La Vie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.