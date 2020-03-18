Luxury motor yacht Vive la Vie was built in 2008 by German shipyard Lurssen. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Lurssen Yachts and the interior work of Art-Line Interiors. This twin screw superyacht measures 59.4 metres and is strictly for private use.

Motor yacht Vive la Vie shares a hull design with sister ship Capri but exhibits extreme difference in superstructure, layout and interior design. Built for the private use of her owner only, the super yacht exhibits many personal quirks and individual indulgences often avoided in yachts destined for charter. Designed to support the owner’s friends and families for long periods of time, the vessel was specifically designed as more of a live aboard.

An indication of its family focus, almost the entire bridge deck is dedicated to the owner’s suite and children’s cabin, although the wheelhouse and captain’s cabin are also found on this level. The owner’s suite is located aft and boasts a striking semi-circle of ceiling-to-floor windows that cast wide views over the suite’s private deck and ship’s wake.

The private aft deck features a gel-burning fire and fridge. The large bed is positioned on a revolving pedestal that allows its occupants to swivel from facing toward the windows, to looking port towards the children’s cabin. This smaller cabin ahs the delightful feature of a Wendy house providing access to the ‘hers’ half of the double bathroom.

The colour tone of the interior décor is a subtle wash of creamy white carpets and sofas and caramel brown woodwork.

One of the ship’s true highlights is her elevator; a fur-lined creation located almost amidships and boasting an immense nine metre sculpture of colour-changing LED lights positioned behind a glass wall. Guests may choose however to rather use the visually stunning carpeted staircase that spirals up between the levels and opens the interior up.

The main deck is home to a gym and saloon with a small dining area for up to eight guests. Also on deck is a forward observation area with dining table for 12 that, if needed, can rise to the ceiling and make way for a dance floor.

Besides her indulgent owner’s suite and children’s cabin are a VIP cabin and four guest cabins. The VIP cabin is situated on the main deck and the four guest cabins are all below deck, each served by the stunning staircase and elevator.

Luxury yacht Vive la Vie is powered by two 1,455kW Caterpillar 3512B engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. She can achieve a range of 7,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

She was the winner of the Best Displacement Motor Yacht 50-59m at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards due to her high construction quality, superior exterior styling and extremely practical general arrangement plans. The luxury vessel has been built to Lloyd’s classification.