Vivere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Vivere measures 35.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes.

Vivere has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Vivere also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Vivere has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Vivere has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Vivere has a hull NB of 116/27.