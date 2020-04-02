Viviana's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Viviana's measures 35.50 metres in length.

Viviana's has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Viviana's also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Accommodation

Viviana's accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Viviana's has a hull NB of 116/38.