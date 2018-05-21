Vivid is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Vivid measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet.

Vivid has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Vivid has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Vivid has a fuel capacity of 4,682 litres, and a water capacity of 3,605 litres.

Accommodation

Vivid accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.