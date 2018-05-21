Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 10 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.7m
Year 2001

Vivid

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Vivid is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Vivid measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet.

Vivid has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Vivid has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Vivid has a fuel capacity of 4,682 litres, and a water capacity of 3,605 litres.

Accommodation

Vivid accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.58m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Jongert yachts
Related News