VivieRae is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Nordhavn Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

VivieRae measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

VivieRae has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

VivieRae also features naval architecture by Jeff Leishman.

Model

VivieRae is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Zembra, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, Vega, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

VivieRae has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines.

VivieRae has a fuel capacity of 26,415 litres, and a water capacity of 3,730 litres.

Accommodation

VivieRae accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

VivieRae is an American Bureau of Shipping, AMS, + 100 A1 Yachting Service class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.