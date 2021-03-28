We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 42.1m
Year 2016
VK_1
2016|
Motor Yacht
VK_1 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by Vulkan Shipyard in Valencia, Spain.
Design
VK_1 measures 42.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 8.67 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 423 tonnes.
VK_1 has an aluminium hull.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vulkan Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
VK_1 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .
Accommodation
VK_1 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.