Volador is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Royal Huisman and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Volador measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Volador has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Volador has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Volador has a fuel capacity of 3,134 litres, and a water capacity of 2,990 litres.

Accommodation

Volador accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.