Volpini 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Volpini 2 measures 57.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 10.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 970 tonnes.

Volpini 2 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Volpini 2 also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Volpini 2 has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Volpini 2 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.