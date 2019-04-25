Read online now
Length 31.08m
Year 2015

Voyage

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Voyage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Numarine.

Design

Voyage measures 31.08 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.

Voyage has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Voyage has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Voyage accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Voyage is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkish.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

28Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.1m

crew:

5

draft:

-
