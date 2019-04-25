Length 31.08m
Year 2015
Voyage
Motor Yacht
Voyage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Numarine.
Design
Voyage measures 31.08 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.
Voyage has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Voyage has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Voyage accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Voyage is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkish.