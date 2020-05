Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Swiftships in Morgan City LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Voyager measures 91.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.17 feet and a beam of 14.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,194 tonnes.

Other Specifications

Voyager flies the flag of the United States.