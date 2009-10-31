Voyager was built in 1973 with a design which encapsulates the true glamour of the era, combining a sea-faring style with a luxurious core. One of the largest yachts of her time, Voyager has seen major refits over the years and was once owned by Stavros Niarchos.

Ideal for entertaining evening parties or family cruises, Voyager offers an impressive span of 9 to 12 cabins, instead of the conventional 5 to 6 staterooms most other yachts offer. Her last refit took place in 2009 in which the yacht was given a contemporary feel with David Hicks fabrics in a complete redecoration of her interior.

Superyacht Voyager holds spacious outdoor deck space with a full bar, lounge and fantastic views across the ocean whilst entertaining. With a coast guard certified helicopter deck and a range of 5,500 nautical miles, Voyager is ideal for world cruising.

Voyager offers a wide variety of sports equipment such as kayaks, water skis, jet skis, banana boats, scuba diving as well as mountain bikes. Every room has DVD, CD as well as a satellite for television and phone calls alongside an extensive DVD collection.

Voyager’s timeless elegance will allow you to travel in true style, utilising her comfortable accommodation, world cruising capabilities and helicopter trips to guarantee the perfect charter experience.