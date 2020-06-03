Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yacht Algar Contrucoes De Iateslda , in Portugal.

Design

Voyager measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.42 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 117 tonnes.

Voyager has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Voyager has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Voyager accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Voyager is MCA compliant

Voyager is a MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.