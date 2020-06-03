Length 25.6m
Year 2004
Voyager
2004|
Motor Yacht
Voyager is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yacht Algar Contrucoes De Iateslda , in Portugal.
Design
Voyager measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.42 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 117 tonnes.
Voyager has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Voyager has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Voyager accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Voyager is MCA compliant
Voyager is a MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.